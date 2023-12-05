Il trailer di ‘True Detective: Night Country’, l’attesa quarta stagione della serie HBO con Jodie Foster e Kali Reis.

C’è finalmente un trailer per True Detective: Night Country, la quarta stagione della serie HBO che arriverà il 15 gennaio in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW. Creata, scritta e diretta da Issa Lòpez, il cast comprende Jodie Foster, premio Oscar per Sotto Accusa e Il Silenzio degli Innocenti, Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) con Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) e John Hawkes (candidato agli Oscar per Un Gelido Inverno).

Nella quarta stagione, quando la lunga notte invernale cala a Ennis, in Alaska, gli otto uomini che gestiscono la Tsalal Arctic Research Station svaniscono senza lasciare traccia. Per risolvere il caso, le detective Liz Danvers (Foster) ed Evangeline Navarro (Reis) dovranno affrontare i loro demoni e l’oscurità per scoprire segreti sepolti e ben custoditi dal ghiaccio.

Issa López è showrunner, creatrice, regista ed executive producer. Jodie Foster, oltre ad essere protagonista, è anche executive producer insieme a Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak di PASTEL e Alan Page Arriaga. Per Anonymous Content hanno lavorato come executive producers Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga e Nic Pizzolatto.