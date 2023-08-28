In Italia non sono molto noti, ma in America il premio destinato ai creator è molto ambito e riconosciuto: era candidato anche il nostro Kabhi.

Domenica 27 agosto è stata la serata degli Streamy Awards, celebrati in quel di Los Angeles: un premio che esiste dal 2009 (anche se all’epoca si concentrava solo sulle serie online) e che è dedicato al mondo dei media online e in particolare ai suoi protagonisti, i creators.

Gamer, streamers, youtubers: sono queste le star degli Streamy Awards, che in Italia non sono molto conosciuti ma che negli Stati Uniti e sui social suscitano molto hype. Ad aggiudicarsi il premio come creator dell’anno, ve lo anticipiamo subito, Mr.Beast, che vince da cinque anni di fila. Tra le nomination internazionali anche il nostro Khaby Lame, ma a farcela al posto suo è stato Ibai, un commentatore eSportivo di origine spagnola.

La testata Rolling Stones ha creato una categoria nuova in questi Streamy Awards 2023, il premio Sound of the Year: è stato quindi premiato il musicista (o creator) i cui brani hanno avuto il maggiore impatto online negli ultimi mesi. Ad aggiudicarsi la vittoria Meghan Trainor, con Made You Look.

Streamy Awards, tutti i vincitori

Di seguito tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie: