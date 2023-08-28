In Italia non sono molto noti, ma in America il premio destinato ai creator è molto ambito e riconosciuto: era candidato anche il nostro Kabhi.
Domenica 27 agosto è stata la serata degli Streamy Awards, celebrati in quel di Los Angeles: un premio che esiste dal 2009 (anche se all’epoca si concentrava solo sulle serie online) e che è dedicato al mondo dei media online e in particolare ai suoi protagonisti, i creators.
Gamer, streamers, youtubers: sono queste le star degli Streamy Awards, che in Italia non sono molto conosciuti ma che negli Stati Uniti e sui social suscitano molto hype. Ad aggiudicarsi il premio come creator dell’anno, ve lo anticipiamo subito, Mr.Beast, che vince da cinque anni di fila. Tra le nomination internazionali anche il nostro Khaby Lame, ma a farcela al posto suo è stato Ibai, un commentatore eSportivo di origine spagnola.
La testata Rolling Stones ha creato una categoria nuova in questi Streamy Awards 2023, il premio Sound of the Year: è stato quindi premiato il musicista (o creator) i cui brani hanno avuto il maggiore impatto online negli ultimi mesi. Ad aggiudicarsi la vittoria Meghan Trainor, con Made You Look.
Streamy Awards, tutti i vincitori
Di seguito tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie:
- Creator of the Year – MrBeast
- Show of the Year – Challenge Accepted by Michelle Khare
- Streamer of the Year – Kai Cenat
- International – ibai (Spain)
- Short Form – Chris Olsen
- Breakout Creator – Dylan Mulvaney
- Breakout Streamer – Fanum
- Collaboration – MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Creator for Social Good – Invisible People
- Creator Product – Prime by Logan Paul x KSI
- Crossover – Jonas Brothers
- First Person – Ryan Trahan
- Just Chatting – Quackity
- Variety Streamer – IShowSpeed
- Vtuber – Gawr Gura
- Rolling Stone Sound of the Year – Made You Look by Meghan Trainor
- Podcast – On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Scripted Series – Bryce by Brandon Rogers
- Unscripted Series – Sam and Colby
- Animated – Helluva Boss by Vivziepop
- Beauty – Mikayla Nogueira
- Comedy – RDCWorld
- Commentary – penguinz0
- Competitive Gamer – TenZ
- Dance – Enola Bedard
- Fashion and Style – Wisdom Kaye
- Food – Nick DiGiovanni
- Gamer – Dream
- Health and Wellness – Dr Julie
- Kids and Family – Ms. Rachel
- Learning and Education – TierZoo
- Lifestyle – AMP
- News – HasanAbi
- Science and Engineering – I did a thing
- Sports – Jesser
- Technology – Marques Brownlee
- Cinematography – Recider — Nicholas Adams
- Editing – Yes Theory by Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
- Visual and Special Effects – Zach King
- Writing – Leo González
- Agency of the Year – Reach Agency
- Brand Engagement – Insta360 No Drone? No Problem!
- Brand of the Year – Barbie/Mattel
- Branded Series – Live@4:25 Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+
- Branded Video – ASMcaR – Nissan X Donut
- Influencer Campaign – Blasting to the Top, Gel Blaser • BENlabs
- Social Impact Campaign – Play by the Rules International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts