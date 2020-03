View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess are currently in Ireland, for a three day tour. They were greeted by President Higgins and his wife. They will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway and highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland. They had trained with President and Mrs. Higgins, then laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. They spent the evening at Guiness Storehouse's Gravity Bar to meet Irish people from the creative arts, sports, business and charity sectors. ~ #royalvisitireland #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #catherineduchessofcambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #cambridgefamily #willandkate #kensingtonpalace #kensingtonroyal #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalty #britain #unitedkingdom #houseofwindsor #houseofmountbatten #windsorfamily #royal #royals #royalty #royalfamily #royalfamiliesofeurope