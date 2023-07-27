The Weeknd arriva a Milano per la prima delle due date all’Ippodromo La Maura: le foto di Elena Di Vincenzo e la scaletta del concerto.
Dopo una lunga attesa, The Weeknd è finalmente sbarcato a Milano per la prima delle due date dell’After Hours til Dawn Tour: l’artista ha infatti iniziato il tour europeo e – dopo la tappa del 26 luglio – replicherà all’Ippodromo La Maura il 27 luglio. Quello di The Weeknd è stato un live ricchissimo, tanto che la scaletta conta più di 30 brani.
The Weeknd, a Milano l’After Hours til Dawn Tour: la scaletta del concerto
- Dawn FM (Video)
- Take My Breath
- Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- Can’t Feel My Face
- Lost in the Fire (Cover)
- Hurricane (Cover)
- The Hills
- Kiss Land
- Often
- Starboy
- House of Balloons
- Heartless
- Low Life (Cover)
- Reminder
- Party Monster
- Faith
- After Hours
- Out of Time
- I Feel It Coming
- Die for You
- Is There Someone Else?
- I Was Never There
- Call Out My Name
- The Morning
- Save Your Tears
- Less Than Zero
- Blinding Lights
- Tears in the Rain
- Creepin‘ (Cover)
- Popular (Cover)
- In Your Eyes
- Moth to a Flame (Cover)
Foto di Elena Di Vincenzo
