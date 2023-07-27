The Weeknd arriva a Milano per la prima delle due date all’Ippodromo La Maura: le foto di Elena Di Vincenzo e la scaletta del concerto.

Dopo una lunga attesa, The Weeknd è finalmente sbarcato a Milano per la prima delle due date dell’After Hours til Dawn Tour: l’artista ha infatti iniziato il tour europeo e – dopo la tappa del 26 luglio – replicherà all’Ippodromo La Maura il 27 luglio. Quello di The Weeknd è stato un live ricchissimo, tanto che la scaletta conta più di 30 brani.

The Weeknd, a Milano l’After Hours til Dawn Tour: la scaletta del concerto

Dawn FM (Video) Take My Breath Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix) How Do I Make You Love Me? Can’t Feel My Face Lost in the Fire (Cover) Hurricane (Cover) The Hills Kiss Land Often Starboy House of Balloons Heartless Low Life (Cover) Reminder Party Monster Faith After Hours Out of Time I Feel It Coming Die for You Is There Someone Else? I Was Never There Call Out My Name The Morning Save Your Tears Less Than Zero Blinding Lights Tears in the Rain Creepin ‘ (Cover) Popular (Cover) In Your Eyes Moth to a Flame (Cover)

Foto di Elena Di Vincenzo

