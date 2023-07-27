The Weeknd arriva a Milano per la prima delle due date all’Ippodromo La Maura: le foto di Elena Di Vincenzo e la scaletta del concerto.

Dopo una lunga attesa, The Weeknd è finalmente sbarcato a Milano per la prima delle due date dell’After Hours til Dawn Tour: l’artista ha infatti iniziato il tour europeo e – dopo la tappa del 26 luglio – replicherà all’Ippodromo La Maura il 27 luglio. Quello di The Weeknd è stato un live ricchissimo, tanto che la scaletta conta più di 30 brani.

The Weeknd, a Milano l’After Hours til Dawn Tour: la scaletta del concerto

  1. Dawn FM (Video)
  2. Take My Breath
  3. Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)
  4. How Do I Make You Love Me?
  5. Can’t Feel My Face
  6. Lost in the Fire (Cover)
  7. Hurricane (Cover)
  8. The Hills
  9. Kiss Land
  10. Often
  11. Starboy
  12. House of Balloons
  13. Heartless
  14. Low Life (Cover)
  15. Reminder
  16. Party Monster
  17. Faith
  18. After Hours
  19. Out of Time
  20. I Feel It Coming
  21. Die for You
  22. Is There Someone Else?
  23. I Was Never There
  24. Call Out My Name
  25. The Morning
  26. Save Your Tears
  27. Less Than Zero
  28. Blinding Lights
  29. Tears in the Rain
  30. Creepin (Cover)
  31. Popular (Cover)
  32. In Your Eyes
  33. Moth to a Flame (Cover)

Foto di Elena Di Vincenzo

