MTV ha svelato i nomi degli artisti che si contenderanno gli ambiti Video Music Awards nella cerimonia in programma il 12 settembre. Ecco i protagonisti.

Si scaldano i motori per i prossimi MTV Video Music Awards, la cui cerimonia di premiazione è in programma il 12 settembre al Prudential Center di Newark (New Jersey). Lo show celebra il lavoro degli artisti il cui impatto culturale ha trasformato l’industria musicale negli ultimi dodici mesi generando conversazioni globali. E chi lo ha fatto più di Taylor Swift? Non a caso la popstar è in testa alle nomination con ben otto candidature. Con l’ambizione di ripetere la vittoria del Video of the Year dopo aver stabilito il record l’anno scorso diventando l’unica artista a vincere tre volte in una delle categorie più amate.

Foto Kikapres

Tante le donne nella rosa dei candidati: a quota sei nomination c’è, infatti, SZA mentre Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo sono a 5 candidature ciascuna (come Sam Smith). Sono, invece quattro le nomination per BLACKPINK e Shakira a cui si aggiunge Diddy. Ma questa edizione vanta anche un numero record di candidati per la prima volta ai VMAs (35 in totale), con molteplici candidature per i nuovi arrivati.

Tra questi, Kim Petras (5), Metro Boomin e Rema (3 ciascuno), Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp e Yung Miami (2 ciascuno). Tra gli altri artisti nominati per la prima volta ci sono anche Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez e Toosii.

Una sola candidatura, invece, per i nostri Måneskin, in lizza per Best Rock con il singolo The Loneliest. Grandi assenti nella categoria Best K-POP i BTS: del resto c’era sa aspettarselo vista la pausa, ma neppure come solisti compaiono nella rosa dei nominati.

Come votare e dove seguire la diretta dei VMAs 2023

A partire da oggi e fino al 1 settembre, i fan possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti nelle 15 categorie gender-neutral visitando vote.mtv.com. Spicca anche la nuovissima categoria Best Afrobeats, oltre alle ambite categorie Video of the Year, presentata da Burger King®, e Artist of the Year. Il voto per Best New Artist rimarrà, invece, attivo anche durante lo spettacolo di martedì 12 settembre. Le nomination per le categorie social, incluse Group of the Year e Song of Summer, saranno annunciate in seguito.

LEGGI ANCHE: — Acqua e fuoco, i Måneskin a San Siro: «Portiamo a compimento un sogno»

I VMAs 2023 tornano in diretta in oltre 150 in tutto il mondo dal famoso Prudential Center del New Jersey per celebrare i nomi più grandi della musica. In Italia lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre dalle ore 02:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704). Ad anticpalro, il pre-show a partire dalle 00.30.

Le repliche sottotitolate andranno in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) il 13 settembre alle 22, il 15 settembre alle 23.55 e il 17 settembre alle 7.35. Su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) il 13 settembre alle 22.00 con la replica del pre-show e alle 23.30 lo show integrale, il 14 settembre alle 12.00, il 15 settembre alle 22.00, il 16 settembre alle 19.00 e il 17 settembre alle 13.00. E su VH1 (Canale Sky 715) il 13 settembre alle 23.00 .

La lista completa dei nominati del 2023

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ‘94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

ICYMI: Voting for the 2023 #VMAs is now OPEN at https://t.co/jpKQNi80FS 🥳🚀



Who have you been voting for so far?! — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 9, 2023

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

Omg😭 thank you @vmas!!!! THE LONELIEST is a nominee for Best Rock category at the #VMAs 💋 Go vote for usssssss https://t.co/nVcq9P6Fgx https://t.co/eWv4KhnwVh — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) August 8, 2023

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records

Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

BEST ART DIRECTION

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes

Logo da Ufficio Stampa