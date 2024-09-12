Vincitore del ‘Best Alternative Video’, Benson Boone ha stupito agli MTV VMAs 2024 con una performance sulle note di ‘Beautiful Things’.

Si sono tenuti nella notte tra l’11 e il 12 settembre gli annuali MTV Video Music Awards, che come d’abitudine hanno visto sfilare le star più amate della musica globale. Pre-show e performance della serata hanno regalato momenti da segnare negli annali, stupendo sia il pubblico newyorkese sia quello collegato a ogni latitudine. Condotti dalla superstar vincitrice di 3 GRAMMY® Megan Thee Stallion, i VMAs 2024 hanno avuto tra i protagonisti assoluti Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Eminem, Katy Perry, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter e Lenny Kravitz.

Menzione speciale per Benson Boone, hit-maker del momento che si è aggiudicato il premio come Best Alternative video e si è esibito con una performance sorprendete sulle note di Beautiful Things. Uscita mesi fa, la canzone è stabilmente nella Top 10 Global, dopo aver raggiunto per più settimane il n #1 in Usa, in Germania, in UK, e Irlanda trainando il primo album ‘Fireworks & Rollerblades’.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Quella di Boone non è la storia del classico tean idol. Artista polistrumentista, Benson suona chitarra, batteria e pianoforte oltre a scrivere canzoni capaci di unire melodie di forte sentimento con potenti ritornelli. È TikTok a regalargli visibilità per poi approdare ad American Idol, che lascia ritenendo che la sua musica poco sia datti a un programma tv. Complice Dan Reynolds degli Imagine Dragons, Boone firma con un’etichetta e incomincia a generare miliardi di stream globali con critiche positive dai media musicali.

LEGGI ANCHE: — Isle of MTV Malta 2024: dove e come vedere il concerto in tv

VMAs, tutti i vincitori 2024

Ecco i vincitori per ciascuna delle categorie 2024

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

– “Fortnight” – Republic Records ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

– Republic Records SONG OF THE YEAR: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island Records

– “Espresso” – Island Records BEST NEW ARTIST: Chappell Roan – Island Records

– Island Records MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

– “Fortnight” – Republic Records BEST POP: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

– Republic Records BEST HIP-HOP: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

– “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records BEST R&B: SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

– “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records BEST ALTERNATIVE: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

– “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records BEST ROCK: Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. sotto licenza esclusiva di BMG Rights Management GmbH

– “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. sotto licenza esclusiva di BMG Rights Management GmbH BEST LATIN: Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

– “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment BEST AFROBEATS: Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

– “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records BEST K-POP: LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

– “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records VIDEO FOR GOOD: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Megan Thee Stallion hosts the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

BEST DIRECTION: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

– “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

– “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov BEST EDITING: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

– “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Coreografie Charm La’Donna

– “Houdini” – Warner Records – Coreografie Charm La’Donna BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

– “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post BBEST ART DIRECTION: Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

SOCIAL CATEGORIES:

BEST TRENDING VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions

ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions BEST GROUP: SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

– PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records SONG OF THE SUMMER, Presented by Hilton: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

– “Fortnight” – Republic Records VMAs MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCE (+VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD WINNER): Katy Perry – “Roar”

– “Roar” BEST DIRECTION: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Regia di Taylor Swift

Quando rivedere i VMAs

In Italia i VMAs sono stati trasmessi in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra l’11 e il 12 settembre su:

MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW)

MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704)

in streaming su Pluto TV sul canale VH1+ Music Legends.

Le repliche andranno in onda su:

MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) mercoledì 11 settembre per tutto il giorno

(canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) mercoledì 11 settembre per tutto il giorno MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) l’11 settembre alle 11.00 con la replica del pre-show. La replica dello show integrale verrà trasmesso alle 12.30 e alle 19.00.

(canale Sky 132 e 704) l’11 settembre alle 11.00 con la replica del pre-show. La replica dello show integrale verrà trasmesso alle 12.30 e alle 19.00. Comedy Central (canale 129 di SKY e in streaming su NOW) giovedì 12 settembre alle 20.00.

Infine, dal 15 settembre lo show sarà disponibile anche su Paramount+.

Immagini da Ufficio Stampa