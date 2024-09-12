Vincitore del ‘Best Alternative Video’, Benson Boone ha stupito agli MTV VMAs 2024 con una performance sulle note di ‘Beautiful Things’.
Si sono tenuti nella notte tra l’11 e il 12 settembre gli annuali MTV Video Music Awards, che come d’abitudine hanno visto sfilare le star più amate della musica globale. Pre-show e performance della serata hanno regalato momenti da segnare negli annali, stupendo sia il pubblico newyorkese sia quello collegato a ogni latitudine. Condotti dalla superstar vincitrice di 3 GRAMMY® Megan Thee Stallion, i VMAs 2024 hanno avuto tra i protagonisti assoluti Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Eminem, Katy Perry, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter e Lenny Kravitz.
Menzione speciale per Benson Boone, hit-maker del momento che si è aggiudicato il premio come Best Alternative video e si è esibito con una performance sorprendete sulle note di Beautiful Things. Uscita mesi fa, la canzone è stabilmente nella Top 10 Global, dopo aver raggiunto per più settimane il n #1 in Usa, in Germania, in UK, e Irlanda trainando il primo album ‘Fireworks & Rollerblades’.
Quella di Boone non è la storia del classico tean idol. Artista polistrumentista, Benson suona chitarra, batteria e pianoforte oltre a scrivere canzoni capaci di unire melodie di forte sentimento con potenti ritornelli. È TikTok a regalargli visibilità per poi approdare ad American Idol, che lascia ritenendo che la sua musica poco sia datti a un programma tv. Complice Dan Reynolds degli Imagine Dragons, Boone firma con un’etichetta e incomincia a generare miliardi di stream globali con critiche positive dai media musicali.
LEGGI ANCHE: — Isle of MTV Malta 2024: dove e come vedere il concerto in tv
VMAs, tutti i vincitori 2024
Ecco i vincitori per ciascuna delle categorie 2024
- VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- SONG OF THE YEAR: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island Records
- BEST NEW ARTIST: Chappell Roan – Island Records
- MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- BEST COLLABORATION: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- BEST POP: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- BEST HIP-HOP: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- BEST R&B: SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- BEST ALTERNATIVE: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- BEST ROCK: Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. sotto licenza esclusiva di BMG Rights Management GmbH
- BEST LATIN: Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- BEST AFROBEATS: Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- BEST K-POP: LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- VIDEO FOR GOOD: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- BEST DIRECTION: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- BEST EDITING: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
- BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Coreografie Charm La’Donna
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- BBEST ART DIRECTION: Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
SOCIAL CATEGORIES:
- BEST TRENDING VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions
- BEST GROUP: SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
- SONG OF THE SUMMER, Presented by Hilton: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- VMAs MOST ICONIC PERFORMANCE (+VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD WINNER): Katy Perry – “Roar”
- BEST DIRECTION: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Regia di Taylor Swift
Quando rivedere i VMAs
In Italia i VMAs sono stati trasmessi in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra l’11 e il 12 settembre su:
- MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW)
- MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704)
- in streaming su Pluto TV sul canale VH1+ Music Legends.
Le repliche andranno in onda su:
- MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) mercoledì 11 settembre per tutto il giorno
- MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) l’11 settembre alle 11.00 con la replica del pre-show. La replica dello show integrale verrà trasmesso alle 12.30 e alle 19.00.
- Comedy Central (canale 129 di SKY e in streaming su NOW) giovedì 12 settembre alle 20.00.
Infine, dal 15 settembre lo show sarà disponibile anche su Paramount+.
Immagini da Ufficio Stampa