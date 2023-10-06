Si intitola ‘You & Me’ il nuovo singolo solista di Jennie delle BlackPink: è il primo singolo dell’artista dal 2018.

È uscito il nuovo singolo solista di Jennie delle BlackPink, You & Me. Il brano è stato presentato per la prima volta in occasione del BORN PINK Tour delle BlackPink in tutto il mondo, durante il momento solista sul palco di Jennie. Il singolo esce in due versioni, l’originale e la Coachella Version, che include una parte rap aggiuntiva usata durante la performance dell’artista al Coachella quest’anno, quando le Blackpink sono state il primo gruppo Kpop a calcare il palco del celebre festival in qualità di headliner. You & Me è il primo brano solista di Jennie ad uscire dal 2018.

Membro dal 2016 delle BlackPink, Jennie Kim è una delle personalità femminili più influenti degli ultimi anni. È stata la prima artista solista femminile a raggiungere la n.1 della classifica iTunes nel mondo con il suo primo singolo SOLO nel 2018. Conta oltre 81.5 milioni di followers solo su Instagram e oltre 9.9 milioni di iscritti al suo canale YouTube, venendo identificata come una figura di spicco per la generazione Z. Ha fatto il suo debutto come attrice nella serie HBO, The Idol accanto a The Weeknd e Lily-Rose Depp, con cui ha anche pubblicato il brano One of The Girls tratto dalla colonna sonora.

Jennie, il testo di You & Me

You know I gotcha

You know that I got you like that

Ain’t nobody gonna have your back

like the way I do

You love it just say you do

You know you got me

Everything you do / Everything you did

Everything I wish I was with

Makes me feel alright

I’m just saying so

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

You’re the reason my heart skips drops

Just a little touch my world stops

Finally I know that you’re mine

I don’t want to fall

Don’t wanna play this game of love oh eh oh

There’s nowhere to hide

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

I don’t care about your first love,

This should be your last one

Nothin’ like your last one

You look better on me, that’s fashion

Won’t block your shot, lights camera action

Never been a love me or a love me not thing

Every petal better tell him better not change

I love you I love me a lot, wait

Which one I love better, better off not saying

I love you and me