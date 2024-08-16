Nuovo singolo per Lady Gaga che, il 16 agosto, ha pubblicato ‘Die With A Smile’ in collaborazione con Bruno Mars. Guarda il videoclip ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone.

Lady Gaga è tornata. Il nuovo singolo si intitola Die With A Smile e vede la popstar collaborare con un altro gigante della musica mondiale, Bruno Mars. Disponibile da venerdì 16 agosto, il brano è una love ballad che unisce i mondi musicali dei due fuoriclasse che tornano sulla scena rispettivamente dal 2021 e dal 2022. Alla produzione, insieme a Gaga e Mars, c’è la firma di D’Mile e Andrew Watt e ad accompagnare la release il videoclip ufficiale diretto insieme a Bruno Mars.

Cover da Ufficio Stampa

A proposito del brano, Lady Gaga racconta: “Io e Bruno ci rispettiamo molto reciprocamente e stavamo parlando da tempo di collaborare. Stavo finendo il mio album a Malibu e una sera dopo una lunga giornata mi ha chiesto di andare nel suo studio per ascoltare qualcosa a cui stava lavorando. Era circa mezzanotte quando sono arrivata e sono rimasta sbalordita quando ho sentito cosa avesse iniziato a fare”.

“Siamo rimasti svegli tutta la notte e abbiamo finito di scrivere e registrare la canzone. Il talento di Bruno è inspiegabile. La sua musica e la sua visione sono di altissimo livello. Non c’è nessuno come lui”. Aggiunge, quindi, Bruno Mars: “Lavorare con Gaga è stato un vero onore. È un’icona e rende questa canzone magica. Sono così emozionato che tutti possano ascoltarla”.

Fresca della performance sulla Senna in occasione della Cerimonia di Apertura delle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024, Stephanie Germanotta torna sul piccolo schermo italiano con lo speciale sul suo ultimo tour Chromatica Ball. L’appuntamento è per mercoledì 28 agosto su Sky, in streaming on demand su NOW e sabato 31 agosto in chiaro su TV8.

Die With A Smile di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars: il testo della canzone

Musica e testo: Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, D’Mile, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga

Produzione: Bruno Mars, D’Mile, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt

Intro: Lady Gaga

(Ooh, ooh)



[Bruno Mars]

I, I just woke up from a dream

Where you and I had to say goodbye

And I don’t know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized



[Bruno Mars]

Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow

Nobody’s promised tomorrow

So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night

Like it’s the last night



If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I’d wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you



[Lady Gaga]

(Ooh, ooh)



[Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars]

Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream

I don’t even wanna do this anymore

‘Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love’s the only one worth fighting for



Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow

Nobody’s promised tomorrow

So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night

Like it’s the last night

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I’d wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you



Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you

Oh-oh



If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I’d wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you

If the world was ending

I’d wanna be next to you



(Ooh, ooh)

I’d wanna be next to you

Guarda il videoclip di Die With A Smile

Immagini da Ufficio Stampa