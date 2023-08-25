Si intitola ‘The Girls’ il nuovo singolo delle Blackpink, presentato in anteprima in ‘The Game’ e scritto con Ryan Tedder.

Il nuovo singolo delle Blackpink è finalmente disponibile: il brano si chiama The Girls e la première è avvenuta all’interno del gioco The Game di cui The Girls è la colonna sonora, mandando in visibilio tutti i giocatori che avevano scaricato l’app del gruppo. The Girls è stato scritto da Ryan Tedder, frontman degli OneRepublic nonché uno degli autori più prolifici del panorama musicale mondiale. Tra gli autori anche Michel Lindgren Schulz, Rosé, Jennie, Melanie Fontana, Madison Love e Danny Chung. Il brano è prodotto dagli stessi Tedder e Schulz.

Blackpink: The Game è il nuovo gioco virtuale di Takeone Company che offre ai fan del gruppo la possibilità di partecipare a giochi in tempo reale con gli amici nel mondo delle Blackpink.

Il testo di The Girls delle Blackpink

Blackpink in your area

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls

JENNIE

If ya with it then I’m with it get it started

Got no time for no itty-bitty parties

See the numbers and it’s already charted

Run it up run it up ah woo

LISA

See the see the black rims pink headlights

Bring the bring the bags in yeh they all mine

Diamond plated names bouncin on our necklines

Light it up light it up uh woo

ROSÉ

Vroom vroom better get out of the way

Comin through through everybody know the name

Hear the boom boom bout to hit you with the bass

From the front to the back

Ima put it in your face

JISOO

Live fast, we do it like that

And we don’t lie, we born to be mad

Better come right or never come back

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls

JENNIE

Stop sign we’re burnin it down

Better watch out, we comin in loud

BANG BANG

Just playin around

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls

LISA

Mess with us you messed up…

You so messy, dress up

Catch up, pedal to the metal get it rev up

You never, we now and next up

BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki

Really believe you can beat me?

Believe me we be like kiki

Take it easy… take a breath…

You mess around… we make a mess

Say less yes that ain’t just a flex

Paved the way and busted left

If we left there’s nothing left

But the rest, what a mess…

ROSÉ

Live fast, we do it like that

And we don’t lie, we born to be mad

Better come right or never come back

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls

JISOO

Stop sign we’re burnin it down

Better watch out, we comin in loud

BANG BANG

Just playin around

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls

Don’t mess with the girls

With the girls, with the girls