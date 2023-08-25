Si intitola ‘The Girls’ il nuovo singolo delle Blackpink, presentato in anteprima in ‘The Game’ e scritto con Ryan Tedder.
Il nuovo singolo delle Blackpink è finalmente disponibile: il brano si chiama The Girls e la première è avvenuta all’interno del gioco The Game di cui The Girls è la colonna sonora, mandando in visibilio tutti i giocatori che avevano scaricato l’app del gruppo. The Girls è stato scritto da Ryan Tedder, frontman degli OneRepublic nonché uno degli autori più prolifici del panorama musicale mondiale. Tra gli autori anche Michel Lindgren Schulz, Rosé, Jennie, Melanie Fontana, Madison Love e Danny Chung. Il brano è prodotto dagli stessi Tedder e Schulz.
Blackpink: The Game è il nuovo gioco virtuale di Takeone Company che offre ai fan del gruppo la possibilità di partecipare a giochi in tempo reale con gli amici nel mondo delle Blackpink.
Il testo di The Girls delle Blackpink
Blackpink in your area
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls
JENNIE
If ya with it then I’m with it get it started
Got no time for no itty-bitty parties
See the numbers and it’s already charted
Run it up run it up ah woo
LISA
See the see the black rims pink headlights
Bring the bring the bags in yeh they all mine
Diamond plated names bouncin on our necklines
Light it up light it up uh woo
ROSÉ
Vroom vroom better get out of the way
Comin through through everybody know the name
Hear the boom boom bout to hit you with the bass
From the front to the back
Ima put it in your face
JISOO
Live fast, we do it like that
And we don’t lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls
JENNIE
Stop sign we’re burnin it down
Better watch out, we comin in loud
BANG BANG
Just playin around
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls
LISA
Mess with us you messed up…
You so messy, dress up
Catch up, pedal to the metal get it rev up
You never, we now and next up
BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki
Really believe you can beat me?
Believe me we be like kiki
Take it easy… take a breath…
You mess around… we make a mess
Say less yes that ain’t just a flex
Paved the way and busted left
If we left there’s nothing left
But the rest, what a mess…
ROSÉ
Live fast, we do it like that
And we don’t lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls
JISOO
Stop sign we’re burnin it down
Better watch out, we comin in loud
BANG BANG
Just playin around
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls
Don’t mess with the girls
With the girls, with the girls