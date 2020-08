Beautiful, Brooke sostituita da una bambola gonfiabile

View this post on Instagram

During this crazy time of Covid 19 we have to be creative with the filming of certain scenes. This is the scene that my honey, Dom , had to step in for. You can see nothing but love on my face getting to work with sweetie for this scene. So cute! Dom, you did an amazing job being there for me and I love your hand shots hugging me and the back of your man wig. 😂Thank you for doing this! I love u!❤️Poor Thorsten had to kiss a mannequin with a wig on its head. But great job to Thorsten too for selling it! And kudos for @boldandbeautifulcbs for figuring all this out! 👍 #boldandbeautiful