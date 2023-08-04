Mostre
Harry Styles, 31st May 2022 by David Hockney. Acrylic on canvas. 1219.2 x 914.4 mm © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Jonathan Wilkinson, Collection of the artist.
David Hockney Painting Harry Styles, (With Portrait of Clive Davis), Normandy Studio, 1st June 2022. Photo: Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima
Lucie-Lune Lambouley and Louis-Martin Lambouley, 8th January 2022 by David Hoekney, Acrylic on canvas, 914,4 x 1219,2 mm © David Hockney, Photo Credit: Jonathan Wilkinson Collaction of the artist.
JP Gonçalves de Lima, 3rd November 2021 by David Hockney. Acrylic on canvas. 1219.2 x 914.4 mm © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Jonathan Wilkinson, Collection of the artist.
Self Portrait, 22nd November 2021 by David Hockney. Acrylic on canvas. 914.4 x 762 mm © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Jonathan Wilkinson, Collection of the artist.
Gregory 1978 by David Hockney. Colored pencil on paper. 431.8 x 355.6 mm © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt. Collection The David Hockney Foundation.
Celia, Carennac, August 1971 by David Hockney. Colored pencil on paper. 431.8 x 355.6 mm © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt. Collection The David Hockney Foundation.
Self Portrait 26th Sept. 1983 by David Hockney. Charcoal on paper. 762 x 571.5 mm © David Hockney. The Doris and Donald Fisher Collection at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
