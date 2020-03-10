Harry e Meghan si dimenticano un dettaglio importante...
Harry e Meghan hanno partecipato al Commonwealth Day all’Abbazia di Westminster. Tuttavia, quando hanno postato sui social le immagini dell’evento, si sono dimenticati di un dettaglio fondamentale riguardante il loro addio alla Royal Family. Si sarà trattata solo di una gaffe o c’è sotto qualcosa di più grosso?
Harry e Meghan hanno pubblicato su Instagram un post riguardante la loro partecipazione al tradizionale Commonwealth Service all’Abbazia di Westminster, dove si sono ritrovati al fianco del resto della famiglia reale. C’era la Regina e c’erano Carlo e Camilla, ma anche William e Kate.
Ebbene, la coppia condiviso sui social una serie di immagini dell’evento, con tanto di caption che recita: “Questo pomeriggio, il Duca e la Duchessa di Sussex hanno partecipato all’annuale Commonwealth Service all’Abbazia di Westminster nel Commonwealth Day, insieme a Sua Maestà la Regina e ai membri della Famiglia Reale”.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Il post continua raccontando in cosa consiste questa celebrazione, nonché la sua importanza nel Regno Unito. È a questo punto, però, che Harry e Meghan fanno la loro gaffe, in quanto si sono dimenticati di scrivere su Instagram un dettaglio che non è certo di poco conto.
Questo, infatti, sarà l’ultimo evento ufficiale della Famiglia Reale al quale la coppia parteciperà prima di lasciare definitivamente i Windsor-Mountbatten e sembra piuttosto strano che non abbiano fatto alcun riferimento a questo dettaglio.
Dopo il Commonwealth Day, infatti, Harry e Meghan non parteciperanno più in veste ufficiale ad alcun evento, anche se il fatto che non lo abbiano menzionato fa riflettere. I due staranno pensando di ritrattare la loro posizione? La vita da commoner comincia già a stare stretta ai Sussex? Oppure quella di Harry e Meghan su Instagram è solo una semplice gaffe e le nostre sono soltanto considerazioni superflue?
