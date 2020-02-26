Harry torna in Inghilterra ma non va a trovare la Regina Elisabetta

Il Principe Harry ha fatto ritorno nel Regno Unito per partecipare agli ultimi eventi pubblici in qualità di reale, prima dell’addio definitivo alla Royal Family, il 1 aprile prossimo. Il secondogenito di Carlo e Diana ha parlato a un incontro sul turismo sostenibile a Edimburgo e con lui non c’erano Meghan e Archie. Da bravo nipote, sarà andato o andrà a trovare la Regina Elisabetta?
Harry è in Scozia
Le prime foto del rientro in patria di Harry sono state scattate ieri sera a Edimburgo. Il Duca di Sessex è stato avvistato con abbigliamento informale e zaino sulle spalle, appena rientrato dal Canada.
Stamattina, il nipote di Sua Maestà era infatti atteso all’International Conference Centre per parlare a un convegno sul turismo sostenibile.
Accolto calorosamente, il fatto curioso è che sia stato annunciato sul palco semplicemente come Harry, senza altri titoli né appellativi.
Harry is in Scotland. One of the world’s fastest growing tourist destinations to hear what they’re doing to put sustainability at the forefront of holidays that protect the environment and support local communities. The number of tourists globally is rapidly rising, and based on an increasing desire from travellers, Harry's international partnership Travalyst is working to ensure the industry can better support communities that face increasing challenges of overcrowding, pollution, and the climate emergency. Supporting these communities means preserving these destinations for everyone. By harnessing the power of travel, which accounts for 1 in 10 jobs globally, generating newrly $9 trillion annually, and is at the heart of connecting people and culture, tourism can lead the way in supporting communities and protecting the environment. At a summit in Edinburgh, representatives from the Scottish tourism and travel sector will join event partners @visitscotland and @eic_uk to help test and develop the latest work. Founding partners @Bookingcom, @Skyscanner, @Trip, @TripAdvisor and @Visa_US are working with The Duke, backed up by consumer demand, to transform travel and tourism globally so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, can have a positive impact on the destinations they visit. _____________________________________________________ #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #queenelizabeth #royalfamily #archieharrison #northamerica #meghanmarkle #windsor #princeharry #losangeles #love #travelphotography #family #healthylifestyle #travalyst #instagood #Invictusgames #canada #unitedkingdom #unitedstates #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #invictusgames #dianaspencer #princessdiana #vancover #vancouverIsland
Evidentemente, il fratello di William sta iniziando ad abituarsi alla sua nuova vita, dopo l’addio alla Famiglia reale che sarà sancito ufficialmente dall’1 aprile prossimo.
Meghan è in Canada
Nella sua visita nel Regno Unito, Harry sembra non essere stato accompagnato dalla famiglia: Meghan e il piccolo Archie non apparsi al suo fianco all’arrivo in Scozia.
Non è chiaro se figlio e consorte siano rimasti oltreoceano o se arriveranno nei prossimi giorni, visto che l’ex attrice americana ha ancora qualche impegno in agenda da rispettare in veste di reale.
La coppia riapparirà nuovamente unita il 5 marzo alla consegna dei premi del Fondo Endeavour, il 7 marzo al Festival della musica di Mountbatten e il 9 marzo, quando accanto a tutta la Famiglia Reale, presenzierà alla cerimonia del Commonwealth Service nella Abbazia di Westminster.