Harry torna in Inghilterra ma non va a trovare la Regina Elisabetta

Harry is in Scotland. One of the world's fastest growing tourist destinations to hear what they're doing to put sustainability at the forefront of holidays that protect the environment and support local communities. The number of tourists globally is rapidly rising, and based on an increasing desire from travellers, Harry's international partnership Travalyst is working to ensure the industry can better support communities that face increasing challenges of overcrowding, pollution, and the climate emergency. Supporting these communities means preserving these destinations for everyone. By harnessing the power of travel, which accounts for 1 in 10 jobs globally, generating newrly $9 trillion annually, and is at the heart of connecting people and culture, tourism can lead the way in supporting communities and protecting the environment. At a summit in Edinburgh, representatives from the Scottish tourism and travel sector will join event partners @visitscotland and @eic_uk to help test and develop the latest work. Founding partners @Bookingcom, @Skyscanner, @Trip, @TripAdvisor and @Visa_US are working with The Duke, backed up by consumer demand, to transform travel and tourism globally so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, can have a positive impact on the destinations they visit.