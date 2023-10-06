Si intitola ‘You & Me’ il nuovo singolo solista di Jennie delle BlackPink: è il primo singolo dell’artista dal 2018.
È uscito il nuovo singolo solista di Jennie delle BlackPink, You & Me. Il brano è stato presentato per la prima volta in occasione del BORN PINK Tour delle BlackPink in tutto il mondo, durante il momento solista sul palco di Jennie. Il singolo esce in due versioni, l’originale e la Coachella Version, che include una parte rap aggiuntiva usata durante la performance dell’artista al Coachella quest’anno, quando le Blackpink sono state il primo gruppo Kpop a calcare il palco del celebre festival in qualità di headliner. You & Me è il primo brano solista di Jennie ad uscire dal 2018.
Jennie, il testo di You & Me
You know I gotcha
You know that I got you like that
Ain’t nobody gonna have your back
like the way I do
You love it just say you do
You know you got me
Everything you do / Everything you did
Everything I wish I was with
Makes me feel alright
I’m just saying so
I really like it
Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do
I really like it
Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It’s just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It’s just you and me tonight
Look at you now look at me
How you ever ever gonna find someone like this
Look at you now look at me
How you ever ever gonna find someone like this
You’re the reason my heart skips drops
Just a little touch my world stops
Finally I know that you’re mine
I don’t want to fall
Don’t wanna play this game of love oh eh oh
There’s nowhere to hide
I really like it
Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do
I really like it
Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It’s just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It’s just you and me tonight
Look at you now look at me
How you ever ever gonna find someone like this
Look at you now look at me
How you ever ever gonna find someone like this
I don’t care about your first love,
This should be your last one
Nothin’ like your last one
You look better on me, that’s fashion
Won’t block your shot, lights camera action
Never been a love me or a love me not thing
Every petal better tell him better not change
I love you I love me a lot, wait
Which one I love better, better off not saying
I love you and me