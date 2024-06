Italy, we love you! 💙



Get ready to experience the nostalgia as we prepare for our Italian Summer Tour 2024 🎶



All rise to the occasion and secure your tickets now for an unforgettable show. Head to https://t.co/H45GKnY9ao to book your tickets before they’re gone! 🔗🎟️ pic.twitter.com/5x64j6XzG5