Il look di Wanda Nara al GF Vip

I had the most amazing opportunity to work with fashion designer and celeb baker @debbie_wingham on the Worlds Most Expensive Shoes! Debbie is known for creating the worlds most expensive items including a dress and cake worth millions draped in diamonds! For instance These one off custom shoes are worth 15.1 mill!! This project kicked off when Debbie had an Arabian client that had a large portfolio of diamonds and wanted to show them off in a unique piece of art! It doesn’t get any more unique than a cake shoe so she reached out to me to work along side her and create something amazing dripping in diamonds!!! Thank you Debbie for including me in the amazing project it was defiantly life changing! More pics soon!!!