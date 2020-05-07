Archie compie un anno!
Il figlio di Meghan Markle e del principe Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, ha compiuto un anno il 6 maggio 2020. Sul web gli auguri sono arrivati da ogni parti, ma nelle fotografie pubblicate dai membri della royal family in tanti hanno notato alcuni dettagli un po’ ‘strani’, che non sono passati certo inosservati. Che cosa sarà mai successo di tanto particolare?
Foto: Kikapress
A differenza di quanto avviene per i figli di William e Kate Middleton, per Archie non esistono fotografie ufficiali.
Ecco che, dunque, anche sui profili ufficiali degli altri membri della royal family, in tanti hanno notato che le immagini risalgono a qualche tempo fa.
Sul profilo Instagram di Clarence House, dedicato a Carlo e Camilla, è comparsa una foto nella quale il principe guarda il nipotino, ma la foto risale a luglio 2019, quando c’è stato il battesimo di Archie. Lo stesso avviene sulla pagina officiale della Royal Family, dove la foto del bambino insieme alla regina Elisabetta è ancora più vecchia e risale addirittura ai giorni della sua nascita.
foto: Kikapress
Immagini decisamente datate, che hanno fatto storcere il naso a più d’una persona. In molti si sono infatti chiesti come mai non esistono foto ufficiali del compleanno di Archie. E qualcuno azzarda addirittura l’ipotesi che la Regina e Carlo non abbiano più visto più il nipotino dopo la sua nascita, magari per una delle tante discusse scelte di Harry e Meghan…
foto: Kikapress
In realtà, però, i Sussex non sono stati proprio in silenzio. Anzi, sul profilo di O – The Oprah Magazine, Meghan Markle ha condiviso un video nel quale legge al bambino una simpatica storia…
foto: Kikapress
Per il suo primo compleanno, il piccolo Archie ha ricevuto un regalo fantastico: un’intera foresta che porta il suo nome diffusa su tutto il pianeta!
LEGGI ANCHE: — Ecco il nome che darà al suo futuro bambino: la scelta davvero bizzarra
Proprio così. A partire dal novembre 2019, un gruppo di fan dei Sussex ha piantato alberi in giro per il mondo. Parliamo di oltre 100mila piante, sparse in tutto il globo e dedicate al piccolo Archie (e all’anima green dei suoi genitori).
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @sussexroyal 2019 . Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires…are altering the entire river system. The ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
foto: Kikapress