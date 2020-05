La prima apparizione di Skyler sui social

View this post on Instagram

Buona fortuna Luce, Luciano e Gaby, e buon rientro alle Bahamas,il vuoto che lasciate qua a casa è enorme . Good luck my Bahamian family, we love you more than we could ever imagine and you are already missed. We are heartbroken today but we can’t wait to see you again. , God will always be by your side Luce and I keep every single memory of you guys here in our hearts.