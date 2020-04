A casa Bocelli il talento è di famiglia

View this post on Instagram

My friends, this slightly paradoxical situation is forcing us to reinvent ourselves and to get a bit creative. As I have always done naturally, and now more than ever, I’m trying to get everyone involved in the family, even little Virginia who recently started piano lessons. She made great progress and now she’s going to play something with her dad: “Ich liebe dich” by Ludwig Van Beethoven. It’s a way to express our love for you all and share a moment of optimism, hope and positivity. Andrea