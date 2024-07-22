Attesissimo nelle sale italiane (arriva il 24 luglio), ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ha anche una colonna sonora di tutto rispetto. Ecco la tracklist completa.

In attesa dell’uscita nelle sale (sarà in programmazione dal 24 luglio), Marvel Studios ha reso disponibile il trailer finale di Deadpool & Wolverine. E ha svelato anche la colonna sonora originale, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali dallo stesso giorno, che include diciotto brani. Con le musiche del compositore Rob Simonsen, l’album esce anche in edizione digitale deluxe con canzoni e musiche. E su Spotify è disponibile la playlist ufficiale di Deadpool.

Cover album

Di seguito la tracklist ufficiale della colonna sonora:

Only You (And You Alone) – Interpretato da The Platters Bye Bye Bye – Interpretato da *NSYNC Angel of The Morning – Interpretato da Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts SLASH – Interpretato da Stray Kids Glamorous – Interpretato da Fergie Iris – Interpretato da The Goo Goo Dolls The Power Of Love – Interpretato da Huey Lewis & The News I’m a Ramblin’ Man – Interpretato da Waylon Jennings You Belong To Me – Interpretato da Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires) The Lady In Red – Interpretato da Chris de Burgh I’m with You – Interpretato da Avril Lavigne The Greatest Show (Da “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) – Interpretato da Zac Efron e Zendaya e Hugh Jackman e Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble You’re The One That I Want – Interpretato da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta I’ll Be Seeing You – Interpretato da Jimmy Durante Make Me Lose Control – Interpretato da Eric Carmen You’re All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Interpretato da Aretha Franklin Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Interpretato dai Green Day LFG (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”) – Interpretato da Rob Simonsen

Deadpool & Wolverine è diretto da Shawn Levy ed è interpretato da Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin. Nel cast anche Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni e Matthew Macfadyen.

Il film è prodotto da Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy e Lauren Shuler Donner. Mentre Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick e Simon Kinberg sono i produttori esecutivi. Deadpool & Wolverine è scritto da Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

